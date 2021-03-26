ATM fails in bid to set aside decision on secret vote in CR no-confidence motion

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) wanted a secret ballot on its motion tabled last year, saying that the political environment had become toxic.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an application from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to review and set aside Parliament’s decision to decline a secret ballot on a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ATM wanted a secret ballot on its motion tabled last year, saying that the political environment had become toxic.

In its judgment on Friday, the court found that the Speaker’s decision not to hold a secret ballot was based on sound reasons, not illegitimate motives and considerations, as the ATM had claimed.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "Parliament welcomes the decision by the Western Cape High Court to dismiss with costs the application by the ATM to review and set aside the decision by the Speaker to decline the party's request to hold a motion of no confidence in the president by way of a secret ballot. The Speaker had argued that the ATM's case lacked merit and that the party had failed to provide sufficient reasons why the secret ballot vote was the appropriate method of voting."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.