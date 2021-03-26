9 people arrested in connection with Cape Town protests

There were demonstrations along major routes in and around various areas including Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Delft, Belhar and Kuilsriver.

CAPE TOWN - Nine people have been arrested in connection with days of violent protests across Cape Town.

According to the Western Cape Community Safety Department, one person died and four police officers were injured.

It's understood that the demonstrations were organised by a movement called Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni or the 'Pain of the slums'.

