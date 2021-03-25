Zuma supporters believe ConCourt erred, critics want accountability for contempt

Jacob Zuma’s supporters and critics made their voices heard outside the Constitutional Court while judges were remotely hearing the state capture commission’s application against the former president.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma’s supporters and critics made their voices heard outside the Constitutional Court while judges were remotely hearing the state capture commission’s application against the former president.

The commission wants Zuma to be found guilty of contempt of court and jailed for two years with no suspension and no fine.

He failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses were binding and that no one was allowed to leave until the chairperson excused them.

READ: Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma outside the Constitutional Court.

Niehaus, who denied that there was a radical economic transformation faction in the African National Congress (ANC), claimed that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo rushed to the Constitutional Court to overtake Zuma's application in which he challenged Zondo's refusal to recuse himself.

"We believe that the judges of the Constitutional Court have erred against President Zuma. The question is: why was that the case for this prejudice against him?"

ALSO READ: Zuma’s conduct threatening constitutional order, Ngcukaitobi tells ConCourt

Members of the Move One Million organisation, who have been vocal about state capture, also gathered outside the court.

The organisation’s CEO Derek Holmes: "We will respect whatever ruling they come to as an organisation. We are there to develop South Africans and make a better place for all of our people."

Action SA’s Zark Lebatlang agreed: "We're hoping that the president must be held accountable. If he is in contempt of law there must be consequences for that."

The court has reserved judgement.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.