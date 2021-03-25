Zuma’s conduct threatening constitutional order, Ngcukaitobi tells ConCourt

He has made an application in the Constitutional Court on behalf of the state capture commission on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said former President Jacob Zuma’s conduct was threatening the constitutional order.

The commission wants Zuma to be found in contempt of court and to be jailed for two years.

Ngcukaitobi said Zuma was trying to avoid accountability on serious allegations of surrendering power to private individuals.

He said the Constitutional Court had the jurisdiction to hear the application because it was a continuation of the order that was violated and the court must protect its integrity and the judiciary as a whole.

“Therefore, the penalty of two years discourse disapproval of this type of cynicism - particularly when it is exhibited by a person who was once the president of this country and took an oath to comply with the Constitution.”

Ngcukaitobi said the court must act swiftly otherwise Zuma’s statements would cause more damage than they already have.

“And sadly on the urgency, it is quite clear that Mr Zuma seeks to exploit his political status in society and any delay in the hearing of the matter enables him to continue exploit it unlawfully and deceitfully.”

Ngcukaitobi said it was more important for the Constitutional Court to punish Zuma for disobeying the court than it was for him to appear before the state capture commission.

