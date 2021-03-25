Woman found dead on Barrydale hiking trail was shot - preliminary autopsy report

The police's Malcolm Pojie said one of the accused is cooperating with detectives.

CAPE TOWN - A woman whose body was found along a hiking trail in the Barrydale area was shot and died from her wounds.

This is according to preliminary results of the autopsy done on Erna Gericke's body this week.

"The two suspects are currently in detention with connection to vehicle theft of the 66-year-old Erna Gericke. They also face murder charges. This is based on the preliminary autopsy results that indicate that the wounds she sustained on her hand and forearm were probably caused by heavy calibre firearm," said police spokesperson Malcolm Potjie.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said that one of the accused was cooperating with detectives.

"The detective expanded the investigation and the suspect pointed out the crime scene as well as the rifle that was used in the attack."

They could face even more charges, including house robbery counts.

When Gericke didn't return home on Sunday night, her husband reported her missing.

Her car was missing and later found abandoned.

