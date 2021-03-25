WHO Africa calls for COVID-19 vaccine rollout momentum to be maintained

Close to 7.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered on the African continent so far.

This was made possible through the World Health Organization's COVAX facility, bilateral deals and donations.

Thirty-two countries in Africa are currently vaccinating high-risk population groups.

Ghana has vaccinated over 470,000 people, while more than 345,000 people in Rwanda have received their jabs.

WHO Africa's Dr Richard Mihigo has stressed that the momentum with which the rollout started, should be maintained.

"South Africa is an important member of the COVAX facility and the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is also the co-chair of the ACT (Access to Covid Tools), so South Africa takes an important role in COVAX."

