Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave until the chairperson excuses them.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is in the Constitutional Court on Thursday to ask it to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and if it does, to jail him for two years.

WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt

