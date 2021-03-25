On Wednesday, he told the commission that the Hawks held him hostage in a boardroom at the revenue service and then snatched a printed email from him.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission continues to hear South African Revenue Services (Sars)-related evidence from employee Vlok Symington on Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Vlok Symington continues testifying at state capture commission

