Tau scores as Bafana hold Ghana in Afcon qualifier

Percy Tau scored the equalising goal for Bafana Bafana just minutes after the Black Stars' Mohamed Kudus opened the scoring in the second half.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hopes remain on track after playing to a 1-1 draw against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Thursday night.

Percy Tau scored the equalising goal for Bafana Bafana after the Black Stars' Mohamed Kudus opened the scoring early in the second half.

Bafana were the dominant team in the first half as Thapelo Morena hit the side netting in the 10th minute, then Tau’s header went over the bar.

Sifiso Hlanti then had the best chance of the half with his long-range effort but Ghana's Ibrahim palmed it away.

Just minutes later South Africa were dealt a major blow as Andile Jali went down unmarked with what looked like a groin injury.

Ben Motshwari replaced him.

The rest of the half went off without incident but there were concerns about the reappearance of Tau as he seemed to be struggling with an injury, having spent the last few minutes of the first half limping.

The ‘Lion of Judah’ did emerge for the second stanza to play a crucial role.

After a silent start, Ghana only needed one chance to take the lead as a lapse in concentration from Siyanda Xulu allowed for Mohamed Kudus to step in an open the scoring.

That fired up Bafana who quickly hit back as smart footwork from Rizaigh Gamildien set Tau up as he scored his 13th goal for the national team.

Bafana continued to search for a winner as the game wore on.

Luther Singh saw his effort go wide before Hlanti tried another long-range strike that completely missed the mark.

Innocent Maela would then come close to scoring but Ibrahim saved it, as well as the Themba Zwane follow-up.

The game would end with no further goals at it finished 1-1.

The Blacks Star qualify for the tournament on Cameroon while South Africa go into Sunday’s final qualification match against Sudan knowing that a point will also secure a ticket to the tournament which takes place in 2022.

