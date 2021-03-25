Nearly R2.8bn disbursed to support COVID-19 programmes, says Solidarity Fund

It has been a year since the solidarity fund was established to raise much-needed funds to support the country’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies and it's already bearing fruit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund said that of the R3.22 billion received from donors so far, R2.76 billion had been allocated across the three pillars driving its work.

The fund, which has been in existence for a year now, has enjoyed support from political parties, the private sector and the international community, among others.

Nearly R2.8 billion has already been disbursed so far to support various programmes in health, humanitarian and behavioural change.

“Donations continue to come in from a variety of donors, with donations received having grown by R146 million in the last six months. This was likely attributed to the UK donation of R81 million” said the fund's CEO Thandi Nzimande.

She added that they expected about R1 million in monthly contributions to continue being made into the fund’s account.

The fund’s chairperson, Gloria Serobe, expressed appreciation for the support received, especially from individuals.

