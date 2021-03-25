Solidarity Fund in talks with Health Dept over vaccine programme funding

According to the Solidarity Fund, the Health Department had made a request to a consortium of donors seeking funding for technical assistance to the national and provincial departments.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund said that it was in advanced discussions with the Department of Health following a request for funding contributions to the vaccination programme.

The fund addressed the media on its work over the first quarter of the year, when its leaders emphasised the urgent need for efficient vaccination.

While the government’s rollout plans have faced major delays and deadline pushbacks, it appeared that funding remained one of its biggest obstacles.

The fund’s head of disbursement and deployment, Nicola Galombik, explained some of their focus as discussions continued.

"To capacitate these departments with technical assistance and financial support for additional human resource capacitation to manage the implementation, effective and accelerated at national vaccine programme rollout."

The fund’s work was rooted in three pillars, including health response, humanitarian relief and behavioural change.

