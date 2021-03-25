Phase 2 of SA's COVID-19 vaccine rollout to begin in May, confirms govt

Cabinet on Thursday announced that this would be implemented over a period of six months, targeting more than 13 million South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will begin in May.

Cabinet on Thursday announced that this would be implemented over a period of six months, targeting more than 13 million South Africans.

Those considered to fall under vulnerable groups, essential workers, as well as occupational health and safety streams would be prioritised.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that South Africa's second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would start in May and would run until October.

"There is also a decision to include occupational health and safety stream workers, workers who are driving or critical to driving the economy but because of the nature of their work they then become exposed to the virus."

While certain groups would be the first to get the jabs, the rest of the country will be vaccinated in phase three.

That process is expected to kick off in November until February 2022.

Vaccination sites for phases two and three will expand to over 2,000 and will include the private sector in order to improve efficiency and speed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.