Ramaphosa to address SA soon on COVID-19 measures for Easter - Ntshavheni

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that government was taking the necessary steps to ensure that measures were in place when many South Africans would be marking the religious long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - With concerns around a spike in COVID-19 infections over the upcoming religious holidays, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement soon on what measures will be implemented to curb a further spread.

Cabinet said that it was resolved that there should be a clear plan in place.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gave an update on Thursday on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting which was held on Wednesday.

"In terms of speculations around announcements about how we are going to handle the Easter period or the upcoming religious holiday period, we've been clear that there should be a plan in place."

Ntshavheni said that the president would be addressing the nation soon.

"That will be communicated by the president of the republic when that decision is taken on the measures that are to be implemented during this religious holiday period

Experts have warned that due to potential super-spreader events over the Easter weekend, a third wave could soon hit the country.

