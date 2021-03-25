One protester dead, four cops injured in CT service delivery protests - dept

There have been protests in various areas including Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Belhar and Kuilsriver.

CAPE TOWN - Days of protests across Cape Town have led to the death of a demonstrator, injuries for four police offices and severe traffic disruptions on major routes.

That's according to the Western Cape Community Safety Department.

Roads affected have been reopened.

It's understood that the demonstrations were organised by a movement called Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni which translates as 'Pain of the slums'.

“We had a meeting yesterday because some of our people were shot and some people were starting to do things that we did not intend to do. Some hooligans started burning cars, throwing stones," said chairperson Xoliswa Tsholoba.

She said that they wanted the protest to be peaceful.

“It’s not working the way that we intended it to work. So we need to find a strategy to do things the right way. We don’t want people hitting cars, taxis."

