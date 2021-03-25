New Premier League season to start on 14 August

After the ongoing 2020/21 campaign was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English top flight will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.

LONDON - The 2021/22 Premier League football season will begin on the weekend of 14 August, it was announced on Thursday.

After the ongoing 2020/21 campaign was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English top flight will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.

The season will end on 22 May 2022, with all 10 matches kicking off at the same time.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.