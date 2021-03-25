MPs raise concerns over parallel public hearings on Expropriation Bill

Dr Mathole Motshekga, who chairs the committee on land expropriation, said that the proceedings of the Public Works committee were like putting the cart before the horse.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians conducting public hearings on land expropriation without compensation have raised concern over the work of another committee dealing with expropriation.

The portfolio committee on Public Works is currently running concurrent public hearings on the Expropriation Bill, which deals with general expropriation not related to farmland.

The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution said that this parallel process was concerning because it was also holding public hearings dealing specifically with the land.

Dr Mathole Motshekga, who chairs the committee on land expropriation, said that the proceedings of the Public Works committee were like putting the cart before the horse.

READ: EFF MPs, AfriForum clash over land expropriation during public hearing

He said that the process to change the Constitution to explicitly allow land expropriation without compensation should inform the Expropriation Bill.

That legislation is to provide for the expropriation of property, for a public purpose or in the public interest, and not for land reform.

The Expropriation Bill also provides for certain instances where expropriation with no compensation may be appropriate.

READ MORE: Land expropriation without compensation more like land confiscation, MPs told

"The Expropriation Bill brought by the Department of Public Works is an enabling legislature for the implementation of the constitutional provision, but we have not yet finalised the amendment of the Constitution. Now, what informs the Expropriation Bill, I think that is a legitimate question."

The ad hoc committee has been receiving virtual oral submissions on the 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill since Tuesday from land rights organisations to state departments.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.