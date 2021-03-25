Movement organising CT protests says demonstrators fed up with lack of services

Since Tuesday, major routes, including parts of the N2, the R300, Stellenbosch arterial and within Kraaifontein, have been blocked off by demonstrators who were partaking in a service delivery protest.

CAPE TOWN - All roads across Cape Town which have been impacted by ongoing protests this week have been reopened.

It was organised by the movement called Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni, which translates to "pain of the slums".

Xoliswa Tsholoba is the chairperson of the movement.

She said that residents in informal settlements which came about during the COVID-19 pandemic were fed up with a lack of services.

"The reason behind the demonstrations is that we have been in these areas for almost a year and we don't have toilets, we don't have water, we don;t have electricity and there is no waste management system."

As the pandemic continues, their need for water was what they were most concerned about.

"At this time of the pandemic, water is essential. We are not having water, we have to go and ask people for water and they are paying for water so it's not easy for them to give us water, so this is just a bad situation."

Tsholoba insisted that this was meant to be a peaceful protest.

