Motshekga: Teachers & pupils must adhere to schools’ codes of conduct

Motshekga has weighed in after a video emerged of a teacher forcefully combing pupils’ hair prior to them entering a school.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announcing the results of the 2020 matric examinations on 22 February 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is on Wednesday calling on all teachers and pupils to adhere to the code of conduct at the school they belong to.

Motshekga has weighed in after a video emerged of a teacher forcefully combing pupils’ hair prior to them entering a school.

In the footage, teenage boys can be seen queueing up, seemingly to get their hair combed by the teacher before being allowed through the gates.

Motshekga said she agreed with the provincial department’s decision to investigate the incident.

The minister said it was important for teachers not to inadvertently mistreat pupils.

But she's also stressed that pupils and teachers have a responsibility and an obligation to abide by the code of conduct.

“While the incident is unfortunate, it is critical to ensure that the school’s code of conduct as specified in the South African Schools Act is adhered to at all times, but also that teachers do not indebtedly mistreat learners.”

