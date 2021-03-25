Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June

She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to deliberate on representations she made in January to have the charges withdrawn.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury case has been postponed to June while the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has committed to responding to her request for the case to be quashed.

The prosecuting authority has accused her of lying in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings she had with then-President Jacob Zuma while knowing her declarations were false.

She, in turn, has labelled the three charges against her as frivolous.

Magistrate Adriaan Bekker said Mkhwebane must return to court on 25 June: “ We will see by then where the cases is headed to.”

