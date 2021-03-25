Mkhwebane due back in court to answer to perjury charges

This will be Mkhwebane's second appearance on three counts of lying under oath.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected back in the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday to answer to perjury charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has accused her of lying in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings she had with then-President Jacob Zuma.

Mkhwebane, who went on a two-month sabbatical in January, said the charges against her were frivolous and she made representations to the NPA in a bid to have them withdrawn.

Her appearance in court on Thursday is expected to be a short one.

Eyewitness News understands the NPA is yet to make a decision on her attempt to have her charges dropped.

Insiders say the prosecuting authority was still studying the terms under which she wanted the matter struck off the roll.

Thursday will also be her first public appearance since Parliament voted in favour of establishing a committee to investigate her fitness to hold office; it’s a decision that's divided the governing party’s top officials.

Last week, African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule said he did not agree with the decision, accusing his own party of voting with the enemy.

