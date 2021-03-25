20°C / 22°C
Milnerton man arrested for possession of drugs valued at over R18 million

The police's Novela Potelwa said as the investigation continued, more arrests could be made.

In an intelligence-driven operation, integrated SAPS forces comprising the Cape Town Tactical Response Team (TRT) with K-9 unit members searched a residence in Milnerton on Wednesday afternoon and discovered an assortment of large quantities of drugs as well as unlicensed firearms with ammunition. Picture: SA Police Service/Facebook.
In an intelligence-driven operation, integrated SAPS forces comprising the Cape Town Tactical Response Team (TRT) with K-9 unit members searched a residence in Milnerton on Wednesday afternoon and discovered an assortment of large quantities of drugs as well as unlicensed firearms with ammunition. Picture: SA Police Service/Facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Milnerton, north of Cape Town, in a multimillion-rand drugs bust.

Police raided a house on Wednesday and came across tik and mandrax tablets valued at over R18 million.

The police's Novela Potelwa said as the investigation continued, more arrests could be made.

“A 40-year-old suspect has been arrested for dealing with drugs and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and is expected to appear in court.”

It's another blow to the Western Cape's drug trade.

Cocaine worth over half a billion rand was seized on a fishing vessel off Saldanha Bay earlier this month. Ten people were arrested in that bust.

