Milnerton man arrested for possession of drugs valued at over R18 million

The police's Novela Potelwa said as the investigation continued, more arrests could be made.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Milnerton, north of Cape Town, in a multimillion-rand drugs bust.



Police raided a house on Wednesday and came across tik and mandrax tablets valued at over R18 million.

“A 40-year-old suspect has been arrested for dealing with drugs and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and is expected to appear in court.”

It's another blow to the Western Cape's drug trade.

Cocaine worth over half a billion rand was seized on a fishing vessel off Saldanha Bay earlier this month. Ten people were arrested in that bust.

