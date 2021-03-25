Mchunu admits challenges exist to enhancing govt's integrity

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said that COVID-19 had, among other things, brought some positivity where there'd been growing doubts about the role of government.

Mchunu, along with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ministers, on Thursday participated in a master class for members of the executive, heads of departments and senior leaders from the local government sphere, the legislative sector and other organs of state.

The minister said that there were challenges, though, that needed to be faced head-on.

One of them was to enhance the integrity of government.

"What we have seen in South African in the past five to seven years isn't something we should take pride in. While there may have been pockets of progress, by and large, it has been a period that has made government look very bad."

The event was organised by the National School of Government.

