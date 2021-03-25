Local govt elections, tertiary education funding on agenda for ANC NEC meeting

The NEC, which is the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences, is set to hold a virtual meeting from Friday until Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend.

This meeting follows last week's instruction by the top six for the party's Members of Parliament to vote in favour of a Democratic Alliance (DA)-sponsored motion for a committee to be set up to look into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhewabane's fitness to hold office.

Ace Magashule, the ANC secretary-general, has since distanced himself from the decision, telling a KwaZulu-Natal radio station that those who refused to participate did nothing wrong.

Integrity commission reports, including its terms of reference, are also expected to come under the spotlight.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, listed some of the topics on the party's agenda.

"We're looking at local government elections, tertiary education funding, the terms of reference for the ANC integrity commission and all other reports that relate to the work that has been done in provinces over the last few months or since the last NEC."

