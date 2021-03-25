KZN man (19) goes to police station & confesses to murdering, burying woman

According to Durban police, the man arrived at Wentworth on Wednesday, 24 March to confess that he'd committed the crime on 11 March.

JOHANNESBURG - A 19-year-old man from Wentworth in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal has confessed to killing and burying the body of a 39-year-old woman in a shallow grave.

The woman, whose body was discovered to have been burnt, was reported missing at the same police station on 21 March.

Upon making the confession, police immediately responded and the suspect took them to the place where he'd buried the body.

Police from the Durban Search and Rescue unit, together with other role players, were also alerted and summoned to the scene.

A tin opener was recovered next to the shallow grave. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death.

The man will appear at the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday, 26 March on murder charges.

