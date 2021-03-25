Koleka Mlisana to replace Abdool Karim as COVID advisory commitee co-chair

Karim confirmed on Thursday morning that he's stepped down to focus on his other academic work after his one-year term came to an end this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The health ministry has announced on Thursday that professor Koleka Mlisana will take over from professor Salim Abdool Karim as co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19.

"Following Prof. Abdool Karim’s departure, it is the Minister’s great pleasure to announce that he will be succeeded by Prof. Koleka Mlisana as co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee with professor Marian Jacobs"

“As the one-year anniversary of my term nears, the time has come for me to return to my HIV research and academic commitments. I am therefore stepping down from the MAC on COVID-19 (and consequently from the MAC on Vaccines as well), having served for a year, with my last day being 23 March 2021,” Karim said in a statement.

Mlisana was already a member of the advisory committee and is also executive manager of academic affairs, research and quality assurance at the national health laboratory service.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "The minister has every confidence in Prof Mlisana’s expertise and skill and is grateful that there will be good preservation of institutional knowledge, ensuring continuity in the leadership of this highly influential body- the MAC on COVID-19. We wish Prof Mlisana all the very best and assure her of our

support as a department and as government."

Mkhize said Mlisana had enough experience to take on the job: "Professor Mlisana, an eminent scientist and academic in her own right, is an incumbent of the MAC on COVID-19 as chair of the Pathology/Laboratory Subcommittee. She also serves as a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Antimicrobial Resistance. In addition, she holds the position of Executive Manager of Academic Affairs, Research and Quality Assurance at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) since July 2018. Prior to this she was the HOD of Medical Microbiology at UKZN/IALCH and also served a term as a member of the NHLS Board."

