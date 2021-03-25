Israeli political deadlock confirmed as vote count ends

Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving premier after 12 years in power, had hoped Tuesday's election would finally allow him to unite a stable right-wing coalition behind him, after three inconclusive elections since 2019.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies do not have the necessary parliamentary seats to form a majority coalition, results from this week's election showed on Thursday, as vote counting drew to a close.

The central election committee said it had counted nearly 100% of the ballots from Tuesday's vote, with the results indicating a 59-seat bloc for the right-wing and religious parties that would join a Netanyahu-led coalition - two seats short of a majority.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier after 12 years in power, had hoped Tuesday's election would finally allow him to unite a stable right-wing coalition behind him, after three inconclusive elections since 2019.

His party has emerged again as parliament's largest, winning 30 seats out of the Knesset's 120.

The wily 71-year-old politician said he would "not exclude anyone" in efforts to form a coalition, with Mansour Abbas, leader of the conservative four-seat Islamic Raam party, indicating he was open to supporting a Netanyahu-led, Jewish right-wing coalition under certain terms.

But on Thursday, head of the Religious Zionism list, Bezalel Smotrich, said "there won't be a right-wing government with the support of Abbas", effectively closing the door on a possible union between Israel's Islamist and religious Jewish parties.

The "anyone but Netanyahu" bloc meanwhile garnered 61 seats, but a coalition of right-wing parties opposed to the premier joining forces with the left-wing and Arab Joint List was unlikely to emerge.

Gideon Saar, a veteran politician who quit Netanyahu's Likud in December to lead the New Hope party, which won six seats, said Thursday it was "clear that Netanyahu does not have a majority to form a government under his leadership".

"Action must now be taken to realize the possibility of forming a government for change," he wrote on Twitter. "As I announced on election night: Ego will not be a consideration."

The vote count will be completed by Friday morning, with the final result set to be presented officially to President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.