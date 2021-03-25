Hawks raid 3 Fort Hare University campuses as part of fraud probe

The crime-busting unit raided several locations in Bisho, East London and Alice as they probe student admission fraud, corruption and money laundering activities allegedly by fugitive professor, Edwin Ijeoma.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have conducted raids at Fort Hare University's three campuses as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud.

Ijeoma's accused of irregularly registering students, including Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, and scamming the university out of R5 million for sketchy and unauthorised academic programmes for the provincial government.

"The serious corruption investigation team of the Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation at all Fort Hare branches. The operation is a means of collecting evidence for investigation purposes. No arrests have been made so far as the investigation is still going on," said the Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela.

