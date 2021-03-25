Govt praises Prof Salim Abdool Karim for his work MAC co-chair

Professor Salim Abdool Karim has stepped down from his role as COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson to focus on his HIV research.

CAPE TOWN - The government has praised Professor Salim Abdool Karim for his exceptional work during one of the greatest crises faced by humanity.

Karim, a renowned epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, has stepped down from his role as COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson to focus on his HIV research.

The decision to vacate his position was announced during a committee meeting ahead of its one-year commemoration on 23 March.

Professor Karim has become one of the more prominent faces of South Africa’s fight against the COVID-19.

The acclaimed scientist also heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The government described him as focused, level-headed, calm and compassionate.

The Health Ministry said that along with his peers serving on the committee, Karim had helped position the country as one of the leading nations in the response to the pandemic.

Respected HIV/AIDS researcher, Professor Koleka Mlisana, will take over the reins as committee co-chair.

Emeritus Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health as well as former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UCT, Professor Marian Jacobs, will also continue as committee co-chair.

