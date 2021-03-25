EWN Weather Watch: Jozi set for some sunshine, CT cools off

Your Friday weather forecast.

JOHANNESBURG - The sunshine comes back over most of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal keeps the thundershowers and the Western Cape cools down somewhat on Friday.

GAUTENG

Partly cloudy weather is forecast for most of the province with a smattering of rain in some areas. Johannesburg will see a high of 22°C, Pretoria can expect 25°C and Hammanskraal 26°C. Vereeniging can expect some thundershowers.

WESTERN CAPE

A somewhat cooler day is expected across the province following the sweltering summer heat of the last few days. Cape Town can expect a high of 24°C with some rain forecast for the evening. Worcester will see a sunny 26°C, while George is set for a cool 23°C. Beaufort West will top the mercury at 30°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A cloudy and cool day is expected across most of KZN, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Durban is set for a high of 24°C and some rain, Richards Bay can expect a high of 26°C and thundershowers while further north, Newcastle will max out at 24°C. Thundershowers are also predicted for this area.

