Eskom technicians in Midrand, Soweto, Lonehill to fix network faults

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom restores power to large parts of Tshwane on Thursday morning, its technicians have been dispatched to Midrand, Soweto and Lonehill to deal with network faults there.

The faults are affecting parts of these communities and the utility can't yet give an estimated time of restoration.

It has apologised to customers who've been left without electricity.

Thousands of households in the capital had to put up with a four-hour blackout earlier on Thursday morning when the utility implemented so-called load reduction.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was making progress in overcoming the problems Eskom had been facing for years now.

He used his weekly newsletter to address the energy crisis gripping the country.

He said there were improvements in municipal debt collection and that despite load shedding, maintenance work was continuing at power stations.

