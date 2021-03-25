Despite postponement, Mkhwebane looking forward to ruling in perjury matter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday morning where the NPA requested more time to deliberate over the merit of her representations seeking the three counts of perjury she’s facing to be quashed.

The public prosecuting authority has accused Mkhwebane of lying under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma.

Her legal counsel, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, said that she might seek a review of the NPA’s decision.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, explained the lengthy postponement.

"The reason for that long period is to provide an opportunity to review in the event that the NPA is of the view that the matter should proceed and the understanding is that that is enough time for us to get the outcome of that should they get to that point."

