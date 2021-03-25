20°C / 22°C
Clicks denies asking customer in traditional clothes to leave Midrand store

A video has gone viral, showing a customer dressed in traditional attire inside the Clicks store being ordered to leave after being told his clothing was indecent.

An argument ensued at a Clicks store in Midrand after a customer dressed in Ndebele clothing was told to leave. Picture: Twitter/screenshot.
An argument ensued at a Clicks store in Midrand after a customer dressed in Ndebele clothing was told to leave. Picture: Twitter/screenshot.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks has on Thursday denied asking a customer dressed in Ndebele traditional clothing to leave its store at the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand.

A video has gone viral showing a customer dressed in traditional attire inside the Clicks store being ordered to leave after being told his clothing was indecent.

In a short statement on social media, the Clicks group said the centre manager, accompanied by mall security told the customer to leave.

The retailer said it was embarrassed by the centre manager's behaviour and will be taking the matter up with the relevant structures.

"The customer was allowed to continue shopping," the statement added.

