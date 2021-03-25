Clicks denies asking customer in traditional clothes to leave Midrand store

A video has gone viral, showing a customer dressed in traditional attire inside the Clicks store being ordered to leave after being told his clothing was indecent.

JOHANNESBURG - Clicks has on Thursday denied asking a customer dressed in Ndebele traditional clothing to leave its store at the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand.

In a short statement on social media, the Clicks group said the centre manager, accompanied by mall security told the customer to leave.

The retailer said it was embarrassed by the centre manager's behaviour and will be taking the matter up with the relevant structures.

"The customer was allowed to continue shopping," the statement added.

The #BouldersMall incident Just goes to show that not only is racism a problem in this country, but tribalism, discrimination, sexism, classism, etc. Thando Mahlangu should sue for #JoseMaponyane humiliating him in public and infringing on his human rights. pic.twitter.com/tacpe7XBcc Mans NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 25, 2021

