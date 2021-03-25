Bushbuckridge man (90) accused of raping girl to appear in court

Police are also looking for the children's mother who's said to be the elderly man's girlfriend.

CAPE TOWN - A 91-year-old man from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga is expected to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly raping a girl and assaulting her younger brother.

Police are also looking for the children's mother who's said to be the elderly man's girlfriend.

She's accused of child neglect after leaving the two youngsters along with their sibling, a two-year-old girl unsupervised.

A concerned community member alerted authorities earlier in the week after finding the children without any parental care at a house in the area.



Police say the children told the woman they were being abused and neglected.

They've since been taken to a place of safety by the Department of Social Development officials.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.