Boulders shopping centre manager suspended over Ndebele clothing incident

Ndebele activist, Thando Mahlangu, who was dressed in traditional regalia inside a Clicks store, was ordered to leave after being told his clothing was indecent.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg shopping centre manager who ordered a man dressed in traditional Ndebele attire to leave "his mall" has been suspended.

Jose Maponyane, the centre manager at Boulders shopping centre in Midrand has been suspended by Redefine Properties with immediate effect.

The interaction was captured on video and went viral online.

The #BouldersMall incident Just goes to show that not only is racism a problem in this country, but tribalism, discrimination, sexism, classism, etc. Thando Mahlangu should sue for #JoseMaponyane humiliating him in public and infringing on his human rights. pic.twitter.com/tacpe7XBcc Mans NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 25, 2021

The owners of Boulders shopping centre, Redefine Properties, said that the centre manager had been suspended pending an internal investigation into the matter.

In a statement, the real estate company said that it had distanced itself from the degrading and undignified manner in which Thando Mahlangu was treated by Maponyane.

Redefine Properties also apologised not only to Mahlangu but to the Ndebele nation.

It said that it would strengthen diversity training at all of its centres.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Clicks said that it was embarrassed by the centre manager’s conduct and would be laying a formal complaint against the shopping centre.

