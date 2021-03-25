AU plans to vaccinate 60% of its citizens by the end of the year

The latest data on the AU CDC portal shows almost 95,000 people have passed away in Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - The African Union (AU) is planning to vaccinate 60% of all citizens on the continent by the end of the year.

This was revealed at an AU Centre for Disease Control (CDC) webinar on Wednesday.

Close to 2.8 million patients have recovered across the continent.

The AU CDC said Africa needed vaccines and they needed it now.

Dr John Nkengasong is the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said: “What we need for this battle is vaccines, the vaccines are coming in slowly but what we have we will use in fighting this pandemic and the war at hand.”

He said they had plans in place for vaccinations.

“And that means we are striving to immunise 720 million people that will require over one billion doses if the vaccines that we end up using requires two doses.”

