4 officers accused of murdering Ntumba say bail won’t cause public disorder

Their formal bail application was heard on Wednesday where judgment was reserved for Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba have told the Johannesburg Magistrate Court their release on bail would not cause public disorder.

Their formal bail application was heard on Wednesday, where judgment was reserved for Friday.

Ntumba was shot and killed earlier this month during student protests in Braamfontein.

The men, aged between 27 and 51, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The four police officers accused of the murder of Ntumba will have to wait until Friday to find out whether they will be released on bail.

Details of the exact cause of Ntumba's death was revealed in court on Wednesday.

According to an Ipid investigation report, the postmortem results have confirmed the 35-year-old passed away after he was shot at close range with a rubber bullet.

The State argued the officers used unnecessary force and shot innocent bystanders without any provocation.

But the defence has told the court the State has failed to give valid reasons why Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi and Victor Mohammed should be released on bail.

WATCH: Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death caused by firearm-related injury to the chest

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.