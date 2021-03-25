1,048 new COVID-19 cases recorded across SA

The recovery rate is at 95%, with 1 466 595 people having recuperated.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and twenty-one more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours and they push the country's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 52,372.

The Department of Health said 1,048 infections were also picked up, taking our known caseload to 1 540 009.

On the vaccine front, 207,808 healthcare workers have gotten the jab so far.

