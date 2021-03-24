Zulu royal family & late King Zwelithini’s lawyers to meet over successor

The late monarch succumbed to diabetes-related complications over a week ago.

DURBAN - Members of the Zulu Royal Family are on Wednesday expected to meet with the lawyers of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to discuss matters relating to his succession.

The late monarch succumbed to diabetes-related complications over a week ago.

He was interred in a private ceremony attended only by close male relatives last Thursday.

It's understood that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini will reign as the regent until a new king - most likely one of the sons - has been coronated.

Traditional prime minister to the Zulu Royal Family Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said further details on the succession of the king would be given after Wednesday's meeting.

