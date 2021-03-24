Zondo sets dates for Ramaphosa's testimony at state capture commission

Ramaphosa is set to answer questions on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday said President Cyril Ramaphosa would appear at the state capture commission for four days in April.

Zondo said he would be testifying in his capacity as president of the country.

