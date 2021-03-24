20°C / 22°C
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa receives COVID-19 vaccination

Wednesday marked the start of the second phase of the vaccine rollout that began last month and it's hoped this high-profile event will encourage others to receive the jab.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa gets his COVID-19 vaccine on 24 March 2021. Picture: @edmnangagwa/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has finally received his COVID-19 vaccine jab in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

The city is where health authorities said that they wanted to vaccinate most of its 33,000 residents to boost tourism, which suffered a major downturn since the country's first case of coronavirus was recorded there last year.

This as part of a consignment that arrived in the country from China last week.

Wednesday marked the start of the second phase of the vaccine rollout that began last month and it's hoped this high-profile event will encourage others to receive the jab.

