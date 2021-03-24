Women empowerment: Swartland farmer on a mission to inspire other females

Afreda Mars farms with sheep and grain.

CAPE TOWN - One of the Swartland Region's top commercial farmers now wants to mentor other women in the agriculture sector.

The single mother has grown up around farming and has been working in agriculture since she was 19.

Mars on Tuesday said it was not always easy when she was one of two children who loved farming with her father.

As a family, they lost their farm in Saron and had to pick up the pieces and start over again.

“One of the biggest issues is getting funding and access to loans. That was also one of my problems on this farm.”

She said in 2015 her prayers were answered when she became the owner of the Middelpos farm through the proactive land acquisition strategy.

Her next mission is to teach and mentor other female farmers.

