'Our work at Sars was effectively a sham,' Williams tells Zondo Inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bain partner, Atholl Williams, has presented statements from various employees who said that they were uncomfortable with the work they were doing at the South African Revenue Services ( Sars).

Williams was back at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

The Boston-based company he worked for was appointed by former Sars commissioner, Tom Moyane, to develop an operating model.

But current commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, said that the model was flawed and it destroyed Sars capacity, sidelined key senior executives and resulted in an R100 billion decline in tax revenues.

Williams read from one of the employee statements that said their concerns were dismissed.

"Our work there was effectively a sham. Something was simply not quite right. I tried to communicate this to management, the work that we were doing was unethical."

