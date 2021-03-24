Williams appeals to Zondo Inquiry to provide protection for whistleblowers

Athol Williams said that he was unemployed and had become unemployable since he blew the whistle on the hollowing out of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The former partner at Bain and senior business ethics lecturer at the University of Cape Town (UCT) said that no company wanted him now.

Williams said that UCT let him go while he was submitting his 700-page affidavit to the state capture commission.

He concluded his testimony at the Zondo Commission with a heartfelt appeal for the protection of whistleblowers.

“Eighteen months ago I was a part-time partner at Bain and a senior lecturer at UCT - today I’m unemployed and unemployable because corporate South Africa is uninterested in people with integrity.”

Williams said that this had weighed heavily on his health and his family.

He also claimed that Bain lawyers were threatening him.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo responded: "Mr Williams, I do want to reaffirm that we should have strong protection for whistleblowers in our country."

Zondo said without whistleblowers the commission wouldn't know half of what it did.

