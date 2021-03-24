WC Community Safety Dept condemns service delivery protests on N2 and surrounds

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz indicated that the demonstrations were over housing and basic service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has condemned protests that have affected the N2 highway and several other major routes.

Sections of the N2 highway, Mew Way, Baden Powell Drive, the R300 and Hindle Road have been affected since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The protests hit various communities including Khayelitsha, Langa, Philippi, Nyanga, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz indicated that the demonstrations were over housing and basic service delivery.

“While everyone has the constitutional right to protest, resorting to violence and destruction is simply unacceptable. It is dangerous and illegal to do so at the expense of the rights of others. Especially their right to safety, to property and to move freely,” said the MES’s spokesperson Cayla Murray.

#KraaifonteinProtest Situation remains tense in Kraaifontein as hundreds of protesters took to the streets.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are protesting in Kraaifontein on Wednesday.

It's not the first time the Bloekombos area has seen violent unrest.

The city's Richard Coleman has the latest on the situation.

"There were about 3,000 protestors at the racecourse track at Bloekombos where we've got tyres alight and road closures at Old Paarl Road and Maroela, Makulala and Maroela. We've got traffic, SAPS, Metro police all on the scene."

