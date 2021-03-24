WATCH LIVE: Ekurhuleni Mayor Masina gives State of the City Address

He is expected to give full account of what his government has been able to do in the city since 2016 to date.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor of Ekurhuleni Mzwandile Masina is giving the State of the City Address on Wednesday.

He is expected to give full account of what his government has been able to do in the city since 2016 to date.

WATCH LIVE: Ekurhuleni Mayor Masina gives State of the City Address

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.