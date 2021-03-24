20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Athol Williams continues testimony at state capture commission

He took the stand on Tuesday after Bain SA made an application to release an affidavit responding to his testimony.

A screengrab of former Bain partner Athol Williams giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 23 March 2021. Picture: SABC/YouTube
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission continues to hear South African Revenue Services (Sars)-related evidence from the former partner at Bain SA Athol Williams on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he said Bain was never transparent with the Nugent Commission, which investigated Sars.

He took the stand after the company made an application to release an affidavit responding to his testimony.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

