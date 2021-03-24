The inside track: Para-cycling classification explained

Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng won gold at the National Para-cycling Championships on 21 March 2021. Here she unpacks the classification categories within the field.

JOHANNESBURG - Being born disabled or acquiring a disability means that one has to adapt to what is deemed a “normal life”. And taking up a sport as a hobby or professionally also means the individual needs to be classified or put into the right category.

This is done to try level out the playing field. This means that para-athletes with impairments that have a similar impact on their performance will compete in the same sport class.

The number in the classification represents the level of impairment; the lower the number within each impairment, the more severe the impairment.

Cyclists with physical impairments compete using handcycles, tricycles or bicycles and those with vision impairment compete with tandems with a sighted “pilot”.

ALSO READ: PALESA MANALENG: What it's really like to be a black para-cyclist

According to the UCI Para-cycling Classification rules and regulations and paralympic.org, athletes with impaired muscle power, athetosis, impaired passive range of movement, hypertonia, limb deficiency, ataxia, leg length difference and vision impairment are eligible to be para-cyclists.

There are five different classes for handcycling (H); the lower the number the more severe the limitation of activity is.

The H1 to H4 para-cyclists, who are athletes with loss of trunk and function and limited arm function, compete in a fully reclined position, while the H5 cyclists are able to kneel in an upright position. All handcyclists use their arms to pedal.

T1 and T2 classes are the only two sport classes in tricycling. The impairments in these classes affect balance and co-ordination and the tricycle assists the rider with balance and increases their stability. The lower the class number, the more severe the co-ordination or loss of muscle power.

C1 to C5 classes compete using a standard bicycle. They may be amputees, riders with impaired muscle power in limbs as well as athletes with conditions affecting co-ordination.

Cyclists who compete using a tandem fall under the B or TB class. This category is for visually impaired riders. They ride a tandem bicycle with a sighted pilot rider in front. The class ranges from B1, who are riders with the most severe visual impairment, to B3 being a rider with the least severe visual impairment. All B riders compete in the same event.

paralympic.org explains that classification aims to minimise the impact of the impairment on athletes’ performance so that the sporting excellence determines which athlete or team is ultimately victorious. Ensuring that athletes are classified prior to competing is crucial to safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the competition.

Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng is a para-cycling national champion. She is funded by the University of Johannesburg, through which she has completed a degree in public relations and studying towards an advanced diploma in communications management. She has been selected to represent Cycling SA at three international events this year. Palesa is also a writer for Eyewitness News. Follow Manaleng on Twitter: @deejaymanaleng

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.