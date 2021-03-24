State: Gumede unduly benefited from R2.9m eThekwini waste collection tender

Gumede and 20 others face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges relating to the dodgy tender amounting to a revised figure of R320 million, excluding VAT.

JOHANNESBURG - The State alleges that former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede unduly benefited from a controversial eThekwini waste collection tender amounting to R2.9 million.

Gumede and 20 others face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges relating to the dodgy tender amounting to a revised figure of R320 million, excluding VAT.

In a 324-page indictment, the State said Gumede received kickbacks directly into her personal account as well as through a family member and entities associated with her.

READ: Gumede corruption also benefited ANC, claims State

A benefactor identified as K. Hlela in court papers allegedly paid R1.6 million for Gumede’s rented home in Umhlanga, north of Durban, during her tenure as mayor.

At least R854,000 was transferred directly into her account, according to the State.

ALSO READ: Gumede corruption case part of smear campaign against ANC, say her supporters

Gumede allegedly used some of the funds to purchase airtime amounting to R46,650.

The State said she and her several co-accused face 2,786 counts combined.

The matter has now been transferred to the Durban High Court with the first sitting scheduled for 14 June this year.

In 324 page indictment, the State says Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused face 2786 charges linked to tender fraud. Her supporters are unmoved and have gathered in large numbers to show their support. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/cmBi9z00bG EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.