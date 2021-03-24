Selling AstraZeneca vaccines wasn't an easy decision, says prof Schoub

The government purchased one million jabs from the Serum Institute of India, which arrived in the country nearly two months ago.

JOHANNESBURG — Professor Barry Schoub on Wednesday said it wasn't easy for the government to decide on what to do with the AstraZeneca vaccines, which has now been sold to nine countries within the African Union.

Schoub is the chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 vaccines.

However, a study revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the second variant in severe to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Schoub said the government then made a decision not to waste its resources.

"We shouldn’t use up resources, that’s vaccination resources, syringes which are a global shortage for a vaccine that the is no evidence that it is going to work. It could be counter-productive, it could give a false sense of security for example."

