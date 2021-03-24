SA Weather Service issues flood warning for several parts of Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a flood warning for several parts of Gauteng.

It said that there was a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive showers on Wednesday afternoon.

Areas that were expected to experience heavy downpours included Johannesburg, Pretoria, Vereeniging and Carletonville.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht: "We're already seeing isolated showers over most of Gauteng, especially the southern parts - Johannesburg and Vereeniging. We expect these showers to become much heavier and that's going to be from this evening and will carry over to the early hours of tomorrow morning."

Gauteng Today s Weather overview: 24.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/IVrMnHfsys SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 24, 2021

